Cole’s To Ascot

Seventeen declared at the 48 hour stage, and with 14 of them a winner last time out, and seven of them unbeaten, this is like trying to solve a Rubik’s cube wearing Boxing gloves. The Aidan O’Brien juveniles have been on fire all season, and the early betting suggests Blackbeard is the best of his pair, but he made all to win last time out and if the same tactics are tired, I get the feeling something may pick him off late on.

Persian Force has quickened up in the style of a decent horse in both his races but 3/1 looks skinny enough to me, and I will take a chance on Royal Scotsman for the Cole’s. They have made no secret of the fact that nothing at home can get him off the bridle, and after a five-length Goodwood romp on his second start, he looks solid each-way value, though as I write someone else has taken all the early 10/1 I am sorry to say.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Royal Scotsman 3.05pm Royal Ascot 10/1 Bet365