Time To Strip

It would be nice if the home team could win the Kings Stand Stakes over the five-furlongs, especially if that was with the Queen’s King’s Lynn in this special year, but I write form assessments not fairy tales and it looks to be between Wes Ward’s Golden Pal for America, and Chris Waller’s Nature Strip from Australia. Sadly, the rest of the World hold all the aces when it comes to the top sprinters (and you can add Hong Kong to that list even if they don’t have a runner here), and I am happy to come down on the side of the seven-year-old gelding. Yes we do have to assume he has travelled well, eaten up, and adjusted to his new surroundings, but his form when winning the T J Smith Stakes last time is as good as it get (even if it was on heavy ground), though interestingly he has never raced on anything faster than good and connections may well be hoping we have a spot of rain.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nature Strip 3.40pm Royal Ascot 9/4 Bet365