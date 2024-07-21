Cool Newcomer To Hurdles Could Go Well

Fairmac looks an intriguing newcomer to hurdles for Lucina Russell ahead of the maiden at 2.45pm from Cartmel with his last win being at San Moritz on the ice (official going – Frozen) in February.

Already a multiple winner for the Johnstons on the Flat, he has oodles of experience for a six-year-old with 49 career starts, and it will be interesting to see how he takes to obstacles where connections will be hoping he can add to his six career successes.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Fairmac 2.45pm Cartmel 17/2 William Hill