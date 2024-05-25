Cotswolds Queen Can Come Out On Top

One over the jumps to end with, and although the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Dameofthecotswolds has become pretty frustrating to follow, she has a solid chance of a first success over hurdles in the 1.50pm at Uttoxeter.

A bumper winner at Huntingdon on her second start, she has placed on three occasions over hurdles, and was last seen finishing fifth at Kelso in a Class Two handicap. Back in novice company here, she gets 8lb or more form all her rivals here, and with the step up in trip hopefully bringing the required improvement, she could get up in an intriguing contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dameofthecotswolds 1.50pm Uttoxeter Evens most bookmakers