Rodin Yer Man

The Gold Cup at 3.10pm sees the return to action of 2023 Derby winner Auguste Rodin, a bitter disappointment when carrying my money at Meydan in the Sheema Classic, finishing stone cold last of 12.

He is one of these horses who either wins or puts in a stinker, but there is little doubt he is top-drawer when he on a going day. Already a Group One winner on five occasions, you can be certain they will be pulling out all the stops to get more wins this season before a career at stud, and with the O’Brien string in better form lately (24% strike rate in the last two weeks), it will be a huge let down if he fails to win this.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Auguste Rodin 3.10pm The Curragh 10/11 William Hill