Could This Be Another Henderson Superstar

Three more selections this afternoon, starting at Cheltenham when Nicky Henderson finally unleashes Firestep over hurdles in the opener at 12.10pm.

This horse has been sat in my tracker for over a year now since I spoke to Nicky at a media day, and he made no secret that he thought this was a way above average recruit.

So far he has had just the two starts, with bumper wins at Southwell and Newbury, the latest in Amtch 2021. Little niggles have kep him off track evber sicen, but I have noticed he has been netered a few times in recent weeks suggesting he is ready to go when connections feel all the conditions will suit, and assuming he turns up on raceday, I doubt he lets us down even if he is very likely to improve for the race.

Current odds as I write suggest he will be sent off at odds of 7/1 or so (I wish), and if that is the case, a little each way tickle may well pay decent enough rewards.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Firestep 12.10pm Cheltenham 11/1 most bookmakers