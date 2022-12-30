From Newmarket To Cheltenham – And Why Not

Early betting forecasts suggest the Martin Keighley trained Shinji will be sent off an 8/1 shot or thereabouts for the bumper that closes the Cheltenham card and if that is the case, I’ll be in each way once again.

Formerly trained by Roger Varian who is far better known for his exploits on the Flat, the son of Kingston Hill quickened up in the style of a decent horse to win on his only start at Fakenham before he headed off to the sales to change hands for £60,000.

This does represent a far tougher assignment I admit, but he deserves his place in the line-up and if he can learn to aettle a little bit better today, I feel he has every chance of another big run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Shinji 3.40pm Cheltenham 12/1 Bet365