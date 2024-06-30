Court In The Act

Although you can never be certain that lightning will ever strike twice, it was hard not to be impressed by the four length success of Weston Court at Bath last time out, and he heads back to the track a week later to make the most of only suffering a 6lb penalty when there is a good chance he may go up more than that when reassessed.

In reality he only goes up 5lb as his new mark is 45, and if Oisin Murphy makes the most of the one stall to get out quickly and take the race by the scruff of the neck to make all, the explanation given for his last victory, then he may be able to come alone while the going remains on the quick side.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Weston Court 8.15pm Windsor 7/2 Bet365