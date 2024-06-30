If You Know Your History…

One out of the left field to start with today and very much an each way option if the price is right. Godolphin have put so much money into our sport over the years that their business acumen is often overlooked but the reality is, if a horse isn’t good enough then it is usually swiftly moved on to be replaced by something better – so why does Historic City remain in training with Saeed bin Suroor?

A son of Belardo out of Dubawi mare Silk Words, he was gelded before his Leicester debut and has now raced three times, beaten five lengths, eight and a quarter lengths, and nine lengths respectively over seven furlongs, a mile, and seven furlongs again at Kempton last month.

He steps up a couple of furlongs for his handicap debut this afternoon and sports a first time visor while dropping into a Class Five, and if he improves for the trip and the headgear, he could surprise off a mark of just 73, less jockey Jack Doughty’s 5lb claim.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Historic City 5.25pm Wolverhampton 9/2 Bet365