Crash, Bang,…

As regular readers will know I was all over Wallop ahead of his run in the Group Two Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury before he made a fool of me when coming home a five length fifth to impressive winner Sakheer.

He drops in to Conditions company for his next start this afternoon in the 3.44pm when I am hopeful he can show his true colours. With the likes of Eminency, Bolt Action, and Flag Flying in the field he will certainly know he has been in a race, but he gets 4lb from all over those rivals and if he can reproduce his homework here, he arrives with every chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Wallop 3.44pm Salisbury 15/8 most bookmakers