Falcon Could Fly Home

After a nice 15/2 winner on Tuesday I am happy enough to watch out for maidens of note, and this afternoon that means the Sir Michael Stoute trained Falcon Nine who has his second start in the mile maiden from Salisbury due off at 1.25pm.

An already gelded son of Ulysses and related to some decent sorts including Group One winner Albigna, he was as green as grass before coming home fourth at Leicester when an easy to back 8/1 chance. I am convinced we did not see the best of him that day, and he will improve considerably for the education and the added furlong now. If that is the case and with Ryan Moore in the saddle again he should prove hard to keep out of the frame and at the time of writing, I can only hope for an each way price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Falcon Nine 1.25pm Salisbury 3/1 Bet365