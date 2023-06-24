Crisford Youngster Could Be Interesting

The booking of William Buick by the Crisfords to ride Animate suggests to me they expect a massive run from the son of Shamardal who drops in trip to the six furlongs here after looking one paced in the finished over seven last time out at Kempton.

One the negative side his only wins have been over seven furlongs so he may find himself outpaced early on, but the three-year-olds get 7lb from their elders in this race, and that may make all the difference.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Animate 6.35pm Windsor 4/1 most bookmakers