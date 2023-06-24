Shhh… Secret Garden

Garden Route was a touch frustrating last season with a third at Newmarket and a neck second at Kempton on his two starts, but they have thrown the kitchen sink at him since with a gelding operation closely followed by a wind operation, so this evening at Windsor may see his career start to unfold.

Tom Marquand rides for William Haggas whose strong are in fine form, and it looks to me as if they have found a race that won’t take too much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Garden Route 6.05pm Windsor Evens most bookmakers