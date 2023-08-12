Crisis For The Bookies? No, Just A Drama

I find it hard to believe that Windsor are watering ahead of the Monday card but I am no weather forecaster and if the ground has the word Good in it, then I expect a decent run from Drama in the 5.30pm.

The son of Havana Grey ran a promising first race when fourth at Newbury despite failing to get a clear run, and connections add a tongue-tie this evening, which makes me wonder if he had issues with his breathing as well? William Buck has been booked to ride which certainly catches the eye, and although there are no guarantees in this game, I would be surprised if he cannot get into the places at least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Drama 5.30pm Windsor 3/1 888sport.com