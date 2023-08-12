The Added Furlong Looks Perfect For This Gosden Colt

Korroor was well supported on his Wolverhampton debut when sent off the 11/10 favourite but clearly no one had told the son of Kodiac, who came home a seven-length fourth of six, weakening from a furlong out. He has paid the ultimate price and been gelded since, but with a bit of luck he will help us get a better price for Bibendum.

The John and Thady Gosden trained Showcasing colt was very weak in the market at Yarmouth ahead of his first run, racing green early on before finishing nicely over the five furlongs to come home a three and a half length third. He looked as if he would learn plenty from that education and with an added furlong seemingly in his favour, he can go well with Kieran Shoemark keeping the ride.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Bibendum 3.00pm Wolverhampton 15/8 Bet365