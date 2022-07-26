Cruise Control

The Platinum Queen blitzed her rivals in a decent race at York last time out but once again, Evens is just not for me on this occasion. Al The Time has been given weeks off to recover from a poor effort in the Queen Mary and she could be a player now, but Cruise is the one for me on an afternoon where the Hannon yard could have a good day.

Once raced ,the daughter of Cotai Glory ran far too freely over the six furlongs at Newmarket that day, and did well to get as close as she did to Albany Stakes third Ivory Madonna, who came home in second. She should get the sixth furlong when she settle, but can be given her head dropped back to this trip and with improvement almost guaranteed, I am expecting a huge run here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Cruise 4.45pm Goodwood 9/1 Bet365