Lion Can Roar In The Lucky Last

Just the 10 runnings of this seven-furlong handicap but the first thing to note is every one of the 10 winners came home in the first six on their previous start. We can lose four horses if we apply that as a filter, though in a field of 19 that isn’t the best of starts. No horse rated lower than 83 has scored so we can lose two more, none who haven’t raced in the last 60 days (two more), and all the winners have come from the first eight in the betting, and I am left with a workable field of six – well, sort of.

Sorry but I cannot have The Attorney with the Charlie Hills yard without a winner in the last two weeks at the time of writing, Stockpyle was last seen winning at Wolverhampton and has gone up 8lb for that, so I have to be on Wild Lion for Saeed bin Suroor with Frankie Dettori in the saddle (it’s like we have gone back in time). The winner of both starts last season at Newcastle, he was beaten less than a length at Leicester on his only start of this season, and with any improvement, he has to have a decent shout.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wild Lion 5.20pm Goodwood 11/2 most bookmakers