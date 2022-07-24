Crystal Clear

Rainbow Colours is as tough as teak as she looks for her hat-trick here for the Johnston’s, but she takes a big step up in class and will need to do more to get the better of Crystal Caprice.

A lightly raced daughter of Frankel out of Dubawi mare Crystal Zvezda, connections would have hoped for better than handicap company, but she took three races to get off the mark with a seven-length romp at Yarmouth to take her maiden.

A mark of 87 may well underestimate her true abilities, and if I am right, she can win this under Ryan Moore who looks all set for a decent Goodwood.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Crystal Caprice 5.20pm Goodwood 9/4 most bookmakers