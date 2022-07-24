Friend With Benefits

Holloway Boy won on his debut at Royal Ascot at odds of 40/1 in the Chesham Stakes, and with improvement likely he may well step up and take this Group Two contest. However, 2/1 is a shocking price when you remember the horses he beat were sent off at 80/1 and 23/1, and the second and fourth have been well-beaten since.

I cannot have him at that price I’m afraid and prefer the chances of Dear My Friend who at 6/1 is an each-way alternative. The winner of both his starts so far, at Carlisle and Beverley, the latest by an easy five lengths eased down, and although this represents a big step up in class, I am hoping he can take this in his stride under Franny Norton.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dear My Friend 2.25pm Goodwood 6/1 William Hill and Bet Victor