Daahes Can Dash To The Front

Later on the Newbury evening card I am rather hopeful that Richard Hannon has sneaked the lightly raced maiden Daahes into a handicap off a very workable mark ahead of the 7.50pm tonight.

He didn’t really show a great deal at two with a couple of “out with the washing” efforts at Ffos Las and Newmarket, and hardly set the world alight on his return with a seven-length third at Salisbury over the seven furlongs he faces here, but he did show signs of immaturity before the penny doped and he ran on all too late. If he learns from that as hoped, a mark of only 77 here could yet prove to be more than generous.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Daahes 7.50pm Newbury 13/2 William Hill