Hooray For Array

Newbury put on a really interesting card this evening, and although I am wary of backing any Andrew Balding runners ahead of their debuts due to the fact that they invariably learn plenty from the experience, but there is such a strong word out there for Array that I would be negligent not to pass it on.

A son of sire of the moment No Nay Never out of multiple Listed winner Joyeuse, he is reported to be showing bags of speed on the Lambourn gallops, and if he can transfer that to the track he should go well under Oisin Murphy.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Array 6.05pm Newbury 5/1 Bet365