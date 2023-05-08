Dancing To Victory At Chester

It’s that time of year where high quality racing comes at us thick and fast from all corners of the Country and this afternoon that means Chester, one of the best courses to visit in the whole of the UK and one with a brilliant atmosphere as well. It seems fair to suggest Ryan Moore did not have the weekend he had hoped for with his mount in the 2000 Guineas nearer last than first despite being sent off favourite, and a distant sixth in the 1000 Guineas on Sunday, but he looks to have a couple of rides with decent chances here.

Savethelastdance is as short as 7/1 for the Epsom Oaks at the beginning of June and if she is to live up to those expectations she really needs to win the Cheshire Oaks this afternoon and do so impressively. A daughter of Galileo, she was a disappointing fifth on her only run as a two-year-old, but made up for lost time when winning with ease at Leopardstown last month, though that was only a maiden and the form does come with a note of caution. Although this is a Listed contest it may well be a stepping stone to better things (hopefully), and an easy win is eagerly anticipated.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Savethelastdance 2.40pm Chester 8/13 Unibet