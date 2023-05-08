A Royal Winner Seems Appropriate This Week

Shadow Dance was a promising second at Windsor on his only start to date and he seems the one they all have to beat, though hopefully he will also make a bigger price for Vaguely Royal who is entitled to have a big say. A once raced son of (you guessed it) Galileo, he ran an eye-catching race at Yarmouth in September when a four-length third over the mile, and was promptly put away for his three-year-old season.

Rumoured to be working well ahead of his return and with the step up to a mile and a quarter likely to see plenty of improvement, the booking of Ryan Moore catches the eye and with a bit of luck we may get yet another winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Vaguely Royal 4.20pm Chester 2/1 Bet365