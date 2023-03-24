DARTS HEADS OVER THE POND AS THE FINAL PDC PICKS ARE ANNOUNCED

FORMER WINNER ASPINALL AMONG FINAL FOUR PICKS FOR BET365 US DARTS MASTERS

Former champion Nathan Aspinall is among the final four PDC representatives selected to compete in the 2023 bet365 US Darts Masters in New York in June.

Aspinall, who won the event in Las Vegas in 2019, will be joined by 2018 runner-up Rob Cross, two-time World Series event winner Dimitri Van den Bergh and world number six Luke Humphries in the PDC’s second visit to the ‘Big Apple’.

The world’s top four – Michael Smith, Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price – had already been confirmed as PDC representatives for the World Series of Darts event.

Taking place in The Theater at Madison Square Garden on June 2-3, the bet365 US Darts Masters will see the PDC stars competing against leading local talents at the iconic New York venue.

PDC Tour Card Holders Jeff Smith, Matt Campbell and Jules van Dongen will head up the North American competitors, with 2022 CDC Continental Cup winner Alex Spellman the fourth name confirmed thus far.

The 2023 CDC Cross-Border Challenge winner will earn a place in the field following April’s event in Jersey City, along with a further three players from the CDC Qualifiers, which are set to take place from May 20-21.

One qualifying event will take place on each day, with the winners of each automatically booking spots in the US Darts Masters, along with one further player securing qualification via the Qualifiers Order of Merit.

The inaugural event in New York in 2022 proved hugely successful, with Michael Smith triumphing over Michael van Gerwen in the final.

Alongside the US Darts Masters, the bet365 North American Championship is staged as the eight North American competitors face off for that title and a spot in the World Darts Championship.

Leonard Gates won last year’s North American Championship, defeating Danny Baggish in the final, and had also reached the quarter-finals of the US Darts Masters during a successful two days at Madison Square Garden.

The tournament will be broadcast live on ITV4 in the UK, through the PDC’s worldwide broadcast partners including DAZN and Viaplay, and on PDCTV (excluding subscribers based in the UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland).

2023 bet365 US Darts Masters

June 2-3, The Theatre at Madison Square Garden, New York

Session Schedule

Friday June 2 (1900 local time)

bet365 US Darts Masters first round

Saturday June 3

Afternoon Session (1300 local time)

bet365 North American Championship quarter-finals, semi-finals & final

Evening Session (1900 local time)

bet365 US Darts Masters quarter-finals, semi-finals & final

PDC Representatives

Michael Smith

Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross

Luke Humphries

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Nathan Aspinall

North American Representatives

Jeff Smith

Matt Campbell

Jules van Dongen

Alex Spellman – 2022 CDC Continental Cup winner

2023 CDC Cross-Border Challenge Winner3x Qualifiers TBC

