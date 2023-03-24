DARTS KEEPS ON GROWING WITH POLAND THE LATEST TO JOIN THE ROSTER

NEW POLAND DARTS MASTERS EVENT COMPLETES 2023 WORLD SERIES SCHEDULE

The Poland Darts Masters has been added as the sixth and final tournament on the 2023 World Series of Darts schedule, as the sport’s top stars head to Warsaw on July 7-8.

The inaugural staging of the 16-player knockout tournament will take place at the COS Torwar in Warsaw, as eight of the PDC’s top players compete against eight East European representatives.

World Champion Michael Smith headlines the eight PDC representatives, alongside reigning World Series of Darts Finals winner Gerwyn Price and three-time World Champion Michael van Gerwen.

They will be joined in the Polish capital by 2018 World Champion Rob Cross, world number six Luke Humphries and Premier League duo Dimitri Van den Bergh and Nathan Aspinall.

Former UK Open champion Danny Noppert will also feature, but world number two Peter Wright will not compete in Poland due to family commitments.

The PDC elite will take on eight of the leading stars within East Europe on July 7-8, which includes Poland’s number one Krzysztof Ratajski – a winner of eight PDC ranking titles.

Ratajski has enjoyed an impressive start to 2023, and the former World Matchplay semi-finalist will compete on home soil in a PDC event for the first time alongside fellow countrymen Krzysztof Kciuk and Radek Szaganski.

Poland’s trio of Tour Card Holders will be joined by Croatia’s Boris Krcmar and Czech duo Karel Sedlacek and Adam Gawlas, who made his big-stage breakthrough earlier this month by reaching the UK Open semi-finals.

The remaining two spots will be allocated to the winners of qualifiers in Poland and Hungary.

The Polish Qualifier will come from an event for Polish players to be held on Saturday July 1 at Hotel 500 in Tarnowo Podgorne, during the weekend of the Polish Darts Organisation’s National Championship.

Ticket information for the Poland Darts Masters will be confirmed shortly. Click here to sign up to be the first to receive email updates and to be part of the Priority Sale window.

The Poland Darts Masters will be the fourth of six World Series of Darts events being staged around the world this year, with January’s double-header in Bahrain and Copenhagen being followed on June 2-3 by the US Darts Masters in New York.

August will then feature visits to Hamilton for the NZ Darts Masters and Wollongong for the NSW Darts Masters in another World Series double-header.

Following the conclusion of the six global events, Amsterdam’s AFAS Live will play host to the Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals from September 15-17, with the 24-player tournament taking place in the Dutch capital.

2023 Poland Darts Masters

July 7-8 – COS Torwar, Warsaw

PDC Representatives

Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen

Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross

Luke Humphries

Danny Noppert

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Nathan Aspinall

East Europe Representatives

Krzysztof Ratajski

Krzysztof Kciuk

Radek Szaganski

Boris Krcmar

Karel Sedlacek

Adam Gawlas

Hungarian Qualifier

Polish Qualifier