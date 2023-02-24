Dasher May Have The Pace Needed

Regular readers will be fully aware of my theory regarding the Twiston-Davies trained bumper horses, and how he loves to buy them unraced, win with them, and then sell them on for a healthy profit (and why not).

Dasher could be a prime example, bought for 11,000 Euros and second on his only start in the trainer’s colours, beaten a length at Market Rasen by favourite Sao Carlos when running on after the winner had flown. Likely to have learned plenty from that experience, he gets 7lb from Donald McCain’s Irish winner Quaresome and that may be enough to see him home in front this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dasher 4.50pm Hereford 15/8 Bet365