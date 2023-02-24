Gordon Good Thing At Fontwell?

Seaside Legend seems sure to prove popular with the punters ahead of the Fontwell bumper this afternoon after his second to Magic Seven on his Hereford debut, but the winner has been well-beaten since, and there may be better value to be found elsewhere.

Chris Gordon is having a decent season so far, and his Goodwin certainly caught my eye when third at Chepstow in early December. Sent off an 18/1 chance, suggesting very little was expected of him, he was hampered and dropped to the rear with five furlongs to go, but still ran on strongly in to third, beaten less than six lengths at the line.

Assuming nominal improvement and a clear run he looks to have a solid chance at the second time of asking, and I will be backing him accordingly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Goodwin 4.30pm Fontwell 9/4 BetUK, 2/1 elsewhere