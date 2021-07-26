Datchery To Go Close At A Big Price At Beverley

Moving North to Beverley and looking to make the most of a good draw, the Class Five handicap over five furlongs at 2.40pm may see us steal a place at a big price if the runes have fallen in our favour.

Hat-trick seeking dual course and distance winner Show Yourself seems sure to be very popular with the punters and is expected to go off at the head of the market and perhaps rightly so, but an added seven pounds from the handicapper looks pretty harsh to me, and he may not be the good thing his odds suggest.

Dick Datchery is certainly a very tentative suggestion to small stakes but he nay well improve for a change of scenery to the John Wainwright stable from David O’Meara, and if he can get back to his better form, he has an outstanding chance.

Dropped in class after a four and a quarter length last at Ayr in a Class Three when weakening late on over the six furlongs, he is two grades lower here and down a furlong which all looks very promising. Add the fact that he has won or placed off much higher marks in the past, jumps from the favoured one stall, and tries the minimum trip for the first time and you can see the potential for an upset.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each-Way Dick Datchery 2.40pm Beverley 18/1 Bet365