Majestic Dawn To Light Up Our Day

Life will not be easy for punters today with the rains down South pretty relentless all weekend, and the majority of solid recent form on offer on a far faster surface – you have been warned.

The opener over a mile and a quarter or so is a great example with favourite Maydanny’s two career wins coming on Good ground and Firm ground – very different to the conditions he will face here and I note his poor run at York last August was put down to the soft ground, and at his current price I cannot see any value.

Migration caught the eye when unlucky in running at Salisbury and came under serious consideration but is yet to even face a surface with this much give in it leading me nicely to Majestic Dawn who is just about big enough to back each way, and won’t mind the racing surface.

Paul and Oliver Cole’s five-year-old rounded off last season with an impressive win at Newmarket, and although beaten on his return to action rated 11lb higher by the handicapper, he only went under by a length and three-quarter when headed close home over an inadequate mile. Likely to strip fitter for his first start in nine months and far better upped to this trip, he has also won on heavy going at Nottingham as a three-year-old and that little fact is enough to sway my opinion in his favour.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each-Way Majestic Dawn 1.50pm Goodwood 8/1 888.com