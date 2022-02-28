Dazzler Can Bring The Best Out Of Giewont at Lingfield

The excitement of the upcoming Cheltenham meeting keeps us all going at the moment, and I am rather hopeful I have a winner or two today to help to boost the betting bank ahead of the Festival in a couple of weeks time. My first suggestion is a particularly risky one but I am hoping that Giewont will settle in to his new surroundings at the Darryl Holland yard, and find the improvement needed to take the 1.35pm.

Previously in the care of Kevin Phillipart De Foy, the son of Aclaim wasn’t beaten far when third here on heavy ground over the six furlongs in July last year before failing to see out the seven at Yarmouth the same month. He joined his new stable in early February (the 2nd to be precise), and has been gelded since which I am hoping will bring about a change in fortunes.

Jockey Liam Wright’s inexperience is admittedly a concern but he does claim seven pounds off his back, and he may well be able to hit the pales on his handicap debut for a trainer we will be hearing a lot more from over the years ahead.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Giewont 1.35pm Lingfield 6/1 William Hill