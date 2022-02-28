Blue Trail On Trial For Better Things.

We have to wait for the evening for my second suggestion when we see the age-old battle of form versus potential in the 7.00pm at Kempton.

Harrow is the one with the form in the book after coming home third in the Group Three Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket last September, and will prove a tough nut to crack, but the Balding yard aren’t in top gear just yet, and he may be worth opposing with Blue Trail.

Trainer Charlie Appleby will have a good idea where he stands with this one as he trains Modern games who was close to four length in front of the Balding horse at Newmarket, and better still, he arrives with fitness on his side after an easy win at Southwell in late January.

That was only his second start and he did it well enough to suggest there may be a lot more to come, though he will want a fast run race to get up over this mile with the potential to stay a couple of furlongs further in due course.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Blue Trail 7.00pm Kempton 9/4 William Hill