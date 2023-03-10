Decent Sort May Follow Up His Musselburgh Success

Dancilo was decent enough on the Flat to suggest he could have a future over hurdles, and so it proved at Musselburgh where he won as he pleased despite being anything but slick over his hurdles.

He returns at Warwick this afternoon in the 2.25pm where he takes a significant drop in class, and although he has to give weight away to all of his rivals as a winer, it will be a shock if he isn’t more than capable, assuming his jumping improves with experience.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dancilo 2.25pm Warwick 4/7 Bet365