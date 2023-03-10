Ten Lengths Winner At Warwick?

The last race at Warwick has an interesting look about it with plenty of expensively bought point-to-point winners making their hurdling debuts for well-known yards, along with dual bumper winner Sole Solution who has made a good impression so far and looks a class act.

He is quite possibly the best horse in this race, but it looks a huge ask for him to give away 20lbs to Ten Lengths Tom thanks to his winner’s penalties and weight for age. The four-year-old made a highly promising debut when second to Inthewaterside at Sandown, beaten seven lengths in to second but eight lengths clear of the odds-on favourite, and even a repeat of that at these weights may prove more than good enough.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ten Lengths Tom 5.20pm Warwick 4/1 Paddy Power and Betfair