Diamond Can Shine Bright In The Opener

I am happy to admit that I would love to see Princess Chizara win this for my friend Conrad Allen who is more than capable given the right ammunition, but she will need to step up despite an impressive Brighton win to take this, though even a place would see me cheering loudly.

Stranger things have happened, and I wish connections all the best, but my main bet will be elsewhere. Beautiful Diamond oozed class when coming clear under a tender ride at Nottingham on her debut, and as she cost £360,000 at the breeze-ups and represents last season’s winning stable, there is a lot to like about her chances. New York based trainer Thomas Morley is British born and has made no secret of how much he would love a win at this meeting, and if Cynane gets away quickly to settle in an early lead, she may take plenty of catching and could be an each way alternative.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Beautiful Diamond 2.30pm Ascot 4/1 Coral and Ladbrokes