Beware Of The Bourg

It really is a difficult call here between Adayar and Luxembourg, but over this trip I have (finally) come down on the side of the Aidan O’Brien colt now I know the going is 90% certain to be on the quicker side – despite siding with the 2021 Derby winner earlier in the week!

The trip is what I hope is in the son of Camelot’s favour with all three of his wins last year over this sort of trip, whereas his market rival has won over this trip – but only on ground with plenty of cut in it that may have brought his stamina into play.

It should certainly be an interesting contest of cat and mouse and it will be intriguing to see if the selection tries to make all as he did when winning the Tattersalls Gold Cup last time out, or will that only set things up for his rival – in Ryan Moore we trust!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Luxembourg 4.20pm Ascot 9/4 most bookmakers