Diamond Can Sparkle At Sedgefield

Word from the Olly Murphy yard has it that they think a fair bit of the unraced Diamond Geezer as a long term prospect, and it will be interesting to see how he gets on in the Sedgefield bumper at 3.20pm.

A son of Ocovango who set connections back a not insignificant 52,000 Euros at the sales in 2022, he is bred to be above average if no world beater, and may have been found a suitable opportunity to make a winning debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Diamond Geezer 3.20pm Sedgefield 15/8 William Hill