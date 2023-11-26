It Takes Two At Southwell

It really is quite shocking stuff this afternoon so I will be reducing my bets accordingly with lower class racing providing more shocks in my opinion. The Southwell opener looks like one of the better contests and I suspect the market will be dominated by the hat-trick seeking pair of Tom Creen and Fazayte, yet I am willing to risk a small bet elsewhere at a better price.

No No Tango had become a touch frustrating over hurdles but has the build to do much better over fences, and caught the eye at Hereford with a promising fourth on his first start over the larger obstacles.

That was also his first run after wind surgery and I am inclined to think they usually improve leaps and bounds on race two following an operation, and if that is the case we could get a silly price though he needs to hit the first two home to land any each way bets.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way No No Tango 12.40pm Southwell 6/1 Bet365, BetMGM and BetUK