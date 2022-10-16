Dig Deep At A Decent Price

We are stepping into that strange time of year where the Flat season is coming to an end and the jumps season is only just getting going, hence we have one turf meeting on the Flat today, one over jumps – and two on the all-weather – weird. Newcastle and their Tapeta track regularly attract the better sorts, and I am hoping for a much improved effort from the once-raced Deepdale in the 2.08pm, a novice stakes over seven furlongs.

Ed Bethell’s Tasleet filly got upset in the stalls before falling out behind the rest of the field and going for a wander across the course from the three stall, but ran on well when the race was over to come home third, beaten five lengths at the line.

It sems fair to assume that she can only improve for the experience and with P J McDonald retaining the ride and some decent sorts in opposition including C&D winner Lord Sam’s Castle and the promising Beyond Reproach, I am hoping for an each way price and a place at least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Deepdale 2.08pm Newcastle 12/1 Bet365