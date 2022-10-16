Prof Can Teach Them All A Lesson

On a strange day where I expect plenty of outsiders and well backed “no hopers” to come home in front, it may be worth throwing a pound each way at Professor Pesca in the 3.55pm at Yarmouth where the son of Kodiac sports blinkers for the first time on his fifth start.

Last time out he raced far too freely at Ayr before weakening over this trip to come home a soundly beaten 13 length seventh in first time cheekpieces. They are swapped for blinkers this afternoon, but perhaps more importantly, Neil Callan takes over in the saddle, and he won’t suffer any nonsense from the two-year-old who has been dropped 4lb by the handicapper after his last start.

Stronger handling plus his new rating may see a far better effort, and the fact that he carries second top-weight in this contest off a mark of 68 tells us plenty about his opponents.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Professor Pesca 3.55pm Yarmouth 25/1 Bet365