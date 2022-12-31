Do You Concur With En Couer?

Precious little of any note today which is strange for a Bank Holiday but we do have a couple of each way options running at Plumpton, starting with the 2.30pm, a two and a half mile handicap chase worth close to £7,000 to the winner. Tip Top Mountain won this last year and is back for more after winning at Fontwell on his return, but he has an extra 10lb this year compared to last, and I prefer the chances of En Couer at a bigger price. Yes he was well-beaten at Fontwell on his last start, but his record over fences at Plumpton reads 2,1,1,2,3,1,3,3,2 suggesting this is the track that suits him best, and as his last win here was in January 2022 off 3lb higher, I am rather hoping he will prove close to impossible to keep out of the frame

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way En Couer 2.30pm Plumpton 17/2 Paddy Power