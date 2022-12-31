Course Form May Hold True Again In 2023

The big race at Plumpton each year is the Sussex National over three miles four and a half furlongs, and this year we have up to 12 horses going to post on going that may well be heavy by the off, assuming the rains keep on coming. Blame The Game looks all set for another big run having won four of his last five starts and I expect him to prove the biggest danger to Pemberley, second in this race last year and racing off 1lb lower here.

He returned for his first start of the year with an eight-length second at Lingfield, but I get the feeling this has been his early season target, in which case I am expecting plenty of improvement for his first start in close to nine months and that Emma Lavelle will have him be spot-on here where it really matters.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Pemberley 3.00pm Plumpton 6/1 Bet365