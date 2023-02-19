Do Your Duty This Afternoon

Zain Farhh looks an interesting newcomer to hurdles for the ultra-shrewd Paul Webber team after a maiden second at Pontefract on the Flat for Richard Fahey and he looks well worth a market watch, but the formbook seems to point to the chances of Active Duty who appears the likelier winner.

Third at Ludlow on his first start over obstacles, he was then thrown in at the deep end in the Grade Two Finesse Hurdle at Cheltenham where he outran his price of 50/1 to come home a respectable fourth. Dropped in class to a maiden here, the four-year-old gelding ought to find this company far more to his liking barring anything special lurking among his lightly raced rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Active Duty 1.45pm Market Rasen 13/8 Bet365