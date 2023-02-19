Prescott Newcomer Could Have The Last Laugh

Whatawit intrigues ahead of his long-awaited racecourse bow in the bumper at 4.45pm having never seen a racecourse at the age of five. Connections have been supremely patient with the homebred the son of Sakhee out of an Alfora mare, who is a full-brother to bumper and hurdle winner My Mate Mark, and in the more than capable hands of Sir Mark Prescott.

Once again, the market may prove the best guide to his chances, and he has formidable opponents in Asta La Pasta and Cheltenham fifth Crystal Mer, but if all eight stand their ground, there is every chance he can make his way into the front three.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Whatawit 4.45pm Market Rasen 5/1 Bet365