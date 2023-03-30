Don’t Be A Fool – Back The Johnston Horse

It may be April Fools Day today but will punters or bookmakers have the last laugh as the Flat turf season is launched at Doncaster this afternoon? This is always a tough time of year with the balancing act of fitness off the all-weather v the generally classier sorts saved for a turf campaign, but I will weigh in with The Gatekeeper to start with in the Spring Mile.

Given a pipe opener at Newcastle on his first run in 21 months, he stayed on well over the seven furlongs to win by a couple of lengths, but as he was sent off at odds of 9/1 I am inclined to think he has improvement to come.

He does carry a 5lb penalty this afternoon but goes up by 7lb for future races, meaning he is officially 2lb well in, and if he gets a clear run (always the issue in huge fields), he ought to be difficult to keep out of the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way The Gatekeeper 2.25pm Doncaster 9/1 most bookmakers