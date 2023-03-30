It’s All About The Draw In The Lincoln

All the early money for the Lincoln has been for the William Haggas trained Al Mubhir who is trading as short as 4/1 as I write, but he doesn’t have the best of draws in the 10 stall and as we have only had the one winning favourite in the last decade I am prepared to look elsewhere.

Safe Voyage is getting on at the age of 10 but is more than capable of a big run at a huge price and he came under serious consideration, but I narrowly prefer the chances of Wanees who will pop out of the 22 stall.

He is reportedly working well at the Charlie Hills yard ahead of his return, and with four wins from just the seven starts, and one of those on the soft ground he seems likely to face here, he can give Jim Crowley a decent ride and hopefully a winning one.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wanees 3.35pm Doncaster 9/1 most bookmakers