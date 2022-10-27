Don’t Be A Silly Billy

We are off to Ireland for our first race and a two and a quarter mile novice chase won by Joseph O’Brien’s Global Equity last season. Six and seven-year-olds have taken seven of the eight runnings, and we are yet to see a winner priced bigger than 9/2, with three winning favourites.

Trainer Henry De Bromhead won this three times in a row from 2016 to 2018 and I think he can strike again in 2022 with Guily Billy, a horse of untapped potential. So far the son of Coastal Path has taken one of his two point-to-points and one of his two races over hurdles with a 25 length success at Tramore in December last year, after which he ran at Punchestown in the Grade Two Moscow Flyer Hurdle where he was pulled up injured.

A £310,000 purchase he has always looked a chaser in the making, and if he is fully wound up for his return to action then I expect a big showing here, hopefully a winning one.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Guily Billy 2.53pm Galway 8/11 Bet365