More Than Just A Sporting Chance

Proper racing as some would say with a three mile hurdle where some of those hoping to get competitive in the World Hurdle at Cheltenham next March will be strutting their stuff early in the new season. Six runners on a Saturday for a prize of close to £30,00 isn’t what I had hoped for, but it does look a good opportunity for Sporting John to get his season off to a winning start. Although successful over fences at Sandown in the Scilly Isle Chase his jumping let him down after that when falling at Cheltenham and pulling up at Aintree after which connections sensibly sent him back over the smaller obstacles last season. First time out he won at Cheltenham which he followed with a fourth at the same track and then a win at Warwick in a light campaign, but more importantly, he clearly goes best when fresh having scored on his point-to-point debut in 2019, his hurdling debut eight months later, his fencing debut after a three month break last year, and again at the start of last season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sporting John 3.00pm Wetherby 15/8 William Hill