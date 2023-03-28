Don’t Let The Bookies Restrict You At Kempton

The 7.00pm at Kempton tonight looks to be one of the most closely matched races of the day, but I am rather hoping we will get a huge run out of Restrict who looked as if the penny may finally drop when winning his maiden at Wolverhampton earlier this month.

He ran on strongly to get up late and win going away over the six furlongs that day despite wandering around when asked to win his race, and if he learns from that as hoped, the added furlong here could prove ideal with Hayley Turner keeping the ride on the bottom weight for trainer David Simcock.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Restrict 7.00pm Kempton 11/2 Bet365