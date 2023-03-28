Midweek 5 Minutes With Laura

Midweek 5 Minutes With is brought to you in association with FAWNSTARS.COM the content site that puts the USER first.

This week we chat to BLONDE BABE Laura and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Laura

Q2. Where are you from? Sheffield

Q3. Age? 30

Q4. Do you have any tattoos, and if so how many hours have you put into them? None! All natural!

Q5. Any piercings? Ears and nose but I’ve let them heal up over the years

Q6. How did you get your started in the industry? As a lap dancer

Q7. How long have you been in the business? 5 Year’s

Q8. What are some of your previous projects? I’ve done Escort and Razzle magazines and some websites had loads of fun!

Q9. Do you have any upcoming projects? Yes a few!

Q10. What type of music do you listen to and who is your favourite band or artist? I love Clubland, Cascada, Bass Hunter that era of music!

Q11. Do you have any hobbies? Cinema, going out for meals and of course clubbing!

Q12. Are you into video games? No I haven’t got a clue haha

Q13. Favourite sports and who is your favourite team or sports person? I don’t rally follow sports but I love exercising myself.

Q14. Favourite type of movie and favourite all-time movie? Horror! Anything terrifying I’m happy haha

Q15. Favourite type of food and favourite meal? Indian absolutely the best

Q16. Favourite alcoholic drink? White wine.

Q17. Your No.1 inspiration in life? Family

Q18. Measurements? 32FF BOOBS!

Q19. Craziest, wildest or kinkiest place you’ve ever had sex? In a wood!

Q20. Do you prefer to make love or f**k? Both!

Q21. Favourite sexual position? All of them I’m really not fussy

Q22. An interesting or unusual fact about you? I was very quiet and shy in school ha!

Q23. What are your social media accounts? Instagram/Twitter. Facebook laura hurcum twitter @hurcumlaura