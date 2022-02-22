Don’t Put Your House On Tizzard Runner

The Tizzard yard are going great guns lately with plenty of winners, and with Freddie Gingell able to claim 7lb from the saddle, Slate House looks to have a good chance to get back to winning ways in the 3.35pm at Ludlow.

He has never raced at the track buy has won plenty of races on the expected soft going, as well as twice over three miles (once in a point-to-point). Second ton his last two starts, one in a better race than this, he is getting on at the age of 10, but has won or placed off marks up to 21lb higher than he races off of here, and may be able to add one more, his first since 2019, this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Slate House 3.35pm Ludlow 9/2 Betfred